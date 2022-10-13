Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot in southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rainwind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-two. Peshawar nineteen, Quetta five , Gilgit nine, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama and Baramula while partly cloudy in Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag eleven degree centigrade, Pulwama and Baramula ten, Jammu nineteen, Leh three and Shopian nine degree centigrade.