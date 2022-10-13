Share:

A Memorandum of Understating (MoU) signing ceremony regarding signing for developing, acquiring and launching of E-procurement Software Across Punjab between Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority and Federal Public Procurement Regulatory Authority has been conducted in the auditorium of Planning & Development Board. Chairman P&D Board Mr Abdullah Khan Sumbal Chairman gave the opening remarks through video link.

He stated that E-procurement software which has been exclusively made for Punjab PPRA according to Punjab Procurement Legal Framework will be provided by Federal PPRA (FPPRA) free of cost and is expected till the end of Nov 2022. All process mapping exercise has been completed. He also appreciated the efforts of Punjab PPRA for this revolutionary step towards E-Procurement. Whereas, Mr. Waqar Azim MD Punjab PPRA signed the MoU with FPPRA.

PPRA Punjab has initiated an E-procurement project in 2021 for implementation of E-Procurement Across Punjab. It will strengthen public procurement management system in the province with the objectives to improve efficiency, transparency, accountability, value for money and business development. This will result in substantial savings ranging from 5-30% of public expenditure in public procurement as reported by different studies. The e-Procurement system will consist of web based solution which shall be accessible by all line departments of Government of the Punjab for end to end procurement activities.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sohail Anwar, Secretary P&D, Mr. Maqbool Ahmad Gondal, MD FPPRA, Mr. Masood Anwar, Member IT P&D, Mr. M. Aslam Waseem, DG Legal FPPRA, Mr. Tariq Javed, Project Manager PMU FPPRA