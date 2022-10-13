Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Estate Department Islamabad on Wednesday informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works that a Coordination Committee constituted by the Ministry was looking into the issue of additional constructions in the federal government-owned residential accommodations and their subletting by the allottees.

The Standing Committee which met here at the Parliament House inquired as to how many times the administration of ICT was engaged by the said coordination committee for demolishing such unauthorized constructions. The DG (Estate) could not give a satisfactory reply, however, the Deputy Commissioner ICT, in his response, assured the committee their fullest support to the coordination committee in that regard. The Standing Committee directed that the chairman of the coordination committee should accomplish the long outstanding task of survey concerning illegal constructions in the government residences and their subletting, take all sorts of actions with the help of ICT and submit a report on a weekly basis to the committee.

On an agenda item concerning future plan of Ministry of Housing and Works regarding federal government-owned accommodations located at prime locations in Islamabad, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, informed the Standing Committee that they had moved a summary for the Prime Minister through secretaries, Finance and Cabinet Divisions respectively, proposing utilization of Abandoned Properties Organization Houses (APO), especially around Kohsar Market in F-6/3 Islamabad, through Public Private Partnership (PPP), for Urban Regeneration and Gentrification Schemes, by way of construction of executive apartments, boutique hotels, to promote tourism and upscale restaurants through Joint Venture (JV) agreement/ leasing while maintaining the ownership of the property and generating maximum revenue for the government according to the prevailing market price.

Moreover, an International Housing Expo-2022 was being organised by the Ministry during December 8-11, 2022, he added. The Committee taking note of the same, directed the Ministry to get engaged with the CDA prior to undertaking the requisite Urban Regeneration Project in order to avoid any inconvenience in future.

About the agenda item relating to determination of rates for development schemes of roads and solarization, the DG, PWD, claimed that their rates were lower than other government departments both in the federation and the provinces.

The Committee, refuting the claim, directed the DG, PWD, to provide in the next meeting, a detailed comparison of rates of different federal and provincial departments in respect of development schemes. On the issue of commercial units (petrol pumps and shops) leased out by Estate Department, the Committee referring to a decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the DG (Estate) to ensure revision and enhancement of rental charges of these commercial units as per market rates on annual basis instead of conservative enhancement basis of 10% annually. The DG, Estate Department, was further directed by the Committee to provide a detailed report containing names of allottees of all the commercial units with their location and rental changes in the next meeting.

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry informed the Committee that following the directions of the Committee made during its previous meeting, the matter regarding shifting the administrative control of Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (PEPAC) from Ministry of Housing and Works to Ministry of Planning & Development was duly taken up with the Ministry of Planning & Development. In response, they informed that the Minister for Planning was desirous to have a briefing on the issue but unfortunately the said briefing could not be taken by the Minister due to his engagements. The Committee reiterating its earlier stance, again directed the Ministry to vigorously pursue the Ministry of Planning & Development for the briefing in question and get the issue concluded.