The bodies of 18 passengers who were killed after a passenger bus caught fire on the M9 motorway near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad have been shifted to Khairpur Nathan Shah (KN) Shah.

The horrific incident claimed the lives of at least 18 passengers and injured several others as a bus of flood-affectees, heading towards KN Shah from Karachi, caught fire near Nooriabad.

The motorway police said that a fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of the passenger bus near Nooriabad. “The fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner.”

According to rescue officials, the bodies have been sent to the ancestral area for the funerals.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent police of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances and rescue the affectees.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families of the victims,” he said while expressing grief over the loss of lives.

CM Murad has also summoned a report of the incident.