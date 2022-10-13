Share:

Shehbaz Sharif reaches Kazakhstan to participate in CICA summit n Says he believes CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation in Asia.

ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN) - Pakistan and Azerbaijan Wednes­day agreed to hold fast-track dis­cussions on energy collabora­tion between the two countries through robust engagement.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the President of Azerbaijan Il­ham Aliyev in which the two sides renewed their commitment to in­tensify and deepen bilateral en­gagement in diverse areas of mu­tually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Sixth Summit of Conference for Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) being held here.

Both leaders reviewed the prog­ress of various ongoing initiatives for promoting connectivity, trade and investment.

During the meeting, the prime minister underlined the need for fostering close cooperation be­tween the two countries in the field of energy, which was a high-priori­ty area for his government.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the Azeri president that he had nom­inated the Minister of State for Pe­troleum as the focal point for bilat­eral energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan who vis­ited Baku during the last month.

He also proposed leader­ship-level consultations in Islam­abad aimed at advancing Regional Connectivity which was received positively.

Both leaders reviewed the close and cordial bilateral ties, with a view to further enhance coop­eration in the areas of trade, in­vestment, education, information technology, security, agricul­ture, connectivity and energy.

The prime minister also briefed President Aliyev on his government’s efforts to reha­bilitate the millions of flood-af­fected people in Pakistan and restore their livelihoods, dam­aged by the unprecedented cli­mate change-induced natural disaster. He underscored that damage to standing crops and the inability to cultivate in the upcoming sowing season had exacerbated the threat of food shortage in the country.

He said the import of urea was essential to avert this danger and revive the agricultural pro­duce in the country. President Aliyev assured him of Azerbai­jan’s full support in this context.

The two leaders also dis­cussed regional and global is­sues of common interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz ap­preciated Azerbaijan’s steadfast position on Jammu and Kashmir and its valuable role as a mem­ber of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s prin­cipled support to Azerbaijan on former Nagorno-Karabagh and appreciated President Ilham Aliyev’s endeavors for bring­ing long-term and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

This was the second interac­tion between the two leaders as earlier they met on the side­lines of SCO in September 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan and afforded a productive opportu­nity for catalyzing multifaceted bilateral economic engagement in keeping with the great tradi­tion of amity and cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Wednesday arrived in Ka­zakhstan’s capital Astana to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Mea­sures in Asia (CICA), being held on 12-13 October.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Kazakh­stan, Yerulan Zhamaubayev re­ceived PM Sharif at the Nursul­tan Nazarbayev International Airport. The prime minister was accompanied by members of the cabinet and senior officials. During his stay in Astana, PM Sharif will meet the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and also attend the banquet host­ed by President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in hon­our of leaders of the CICA mem­ber states.

The prime minister will ad­dress the plenary meeting of CICA on October 13, where he will elaborate upon the signif­icance of CICA as a unique fo­rum for promoting interaction, understanding, and collabora­tion amongst countries across Asia to address common chal­lenges. He will also highlight Pa­kistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

On the sidelines of the sum­mit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various CICA mem­ber States aimed at fostering greater cooperation, particular­ly in the fields of trade, and in­vestment. Prior to his depar­ture from Nur Khan Airbase this morning, PM Sharif in a tweet stressed a greater need to pro­mote engagement and under­standing to form win-win part­nerships among the countries in Asia.

“I believe CICA is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and se­curity in Asia through greater connectivity,” he said