QATAR- Pakistan were on song with an 8-0 victory against hosts Qatar in Street Child Football World Cup here Wednesday. Pakistan, who beat Sudan 3-0 the other day, won their match one-sidedly against the home side. The green shirts will now play their fourth match against Bosnia. Street Child World Cup has been taking place since 2010 ahead of FIFA World Cup. The last three editions of the event took place in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).