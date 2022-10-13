Share:

Over 1,76,153 acres of crops destroyed, 4,66,366 homes affected, and over 2,16,974 cattle have been reported dead amid flooding across the country, the National Flood Response Coordination Committee’s (NFRCC) latest figures show.

According to the NFRCC, over 1,60,460 homes were partially affected while 1,17,356 were completely demolished amid the floods.

The committee issued province-wise data on damages caused by the floods across the country. The NFRCC has announced to coordinate with multiple institutions to form a low-cost rehabilitation program for affected people.

In Balochistan, over 3,90,201 homes have been affected while 124 people have lost their lives amid floods. 1,33,994 homes were completely demolished while 94,742 homes were partially damaged.

Crops on 1,57,954 acres have been affected, while 89,234 cattle were reported dead due to floods.

Gilgit Baltistan

In Gilgit Baltistan, 23 people were reported dead, and 8,479 homes were affected due to floods, the NFRCC told. At least 667 houses were completely demolished while 1126 suffered partial damage, it added.

Crops on 9,244 acres were affected and 609 cattle were reported dead amid floods.

Punjab

In Punjab 2,328 homes were completely demolished, and 373 were partially affected by floods. Crops on 2208 acres were affected, while 307 cattle were reported dead due to floods.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Over 33,301 homes were affected, 85 dead, and at least 10,048-acre crops were affected by floods in KP. At least 23,222 cattle were reported dead, the NFRCC told.

Sindh

Sindh suffered a loss of 10,721 acres of crops, 3,603 cattle and 26 lives lost. OVer 14,967 homes were affected by floods, out of which 9,576 were completely destroyed.