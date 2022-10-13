Share:

Day of shame for perpetrators of political victimization: Marriyum.

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurang­zeb on Wednesday said the coun­try’s progress and prosperity was linked with the accountability of Imran Khan as he was the “big­gest security threat” for Pakistan.

“The country has not faced the biggest security threat in its his­tory like the ‘Foreign Funded Fit­na and fraud of Imran Khan’, who has played a serious game with the national security and inter­ests,” she said while reacting to the remarks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman. “The country will surely prosper if Imran Khan was made subser­vient to the law,” she added.

Being the head of govern­ment, she said, Imran Khan was solely responsible for all the wrongs committed during the four-year tenure of PTI, but the real power was exercised by his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi. Referring to Imran Khan’s remarks about his lim­ited powers as the country’s chief executive, Marriyum said had he absolute power, then the gravity of his loot and plunder would have been inconceivable. With “limited power”, Imran Khan had damaged the coun­try’s interests and played sinis­ter games to achieve his politi­cal motives, she said, adding the state would have been in danger if he had held “absolute power”.

She said Imran Khan should have told the masses if he did not enjoy complete power while be­ing in the government for some four years. Ironically, he had un­leashed his full power to victim­ize his political opponents, she added. Marriyum alleged that Im­ran Khan traded off Kashmir for foreign funding and pushed the national economy into a quag­mire with the “limited power”.

Meanwhile in a tweet on Wednesday, Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Marri­yum Auragnzeb, referring to the ‘political victimization’ of the PTI government, said those who had filed false cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership should die of shame before issuing any statement about the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case. “Praise be to the Almighty Allah! She­hbaz Sharif Sahib and Hamza Shehbaz have been vindicated despite the worst political vic­timization. The National Crime Agency of Britain has already exonerated Shehbaz Sharif of these allegations,” she said in a tweet. “The acquittal verdict stands delivered, and there is no use of crying, screaming or wail­ing now,” she added.