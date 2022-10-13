Share:

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal says participation of women is imperative for the development of a country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said a gender unit has been established to include gender perspective in all developmental projects. He said the purpose of this unit is to ensure protection of women rights in development projects.

The Minister said women and children are often victims of calamities as they are always more vulnerable.

Highlighting the impacts of climate change, he said Pakistan received unprecedented rains this year which resulted in flood.

He said Pakistan has presented the climate justice as Pakistan is the most affected country of climate change despite having lowest carbon emissions.