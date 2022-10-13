Share:

By prevailing over all obstacles and distractions, one may unfailingly arrive at his chosen goal or destination.

–Christopher Columbus

The 15 and 16 centuries marked an era of great exploration as leaders of several European nations sponsored expeditions across the world in the hope that great wealth and undiscovered lands will be found. The Portuguese were the earliest participants of this, starting from 1420 when small shops zipped across the African coast carrying spices, gold and other goods from Asia and Africa to Europe. Other nations soon joined in on this, especially Spain which was eager to have its share in the trade. By the end of the 15 century, Spain had turned its attention to exploration and conquest entirely. Perhaps one of the most famous explorers of the time was Christopher Columbus w ho made four trips across the Atlantic, in 1492, 1493, 1498 and 1502. He was determined to find a direct water route from Europe to Asia but he never did. Instead, he stumbled upon America.a