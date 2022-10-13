Share:

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has urged the world to stand with Pakistan in its catastrophic situation due to torrential rains and floods that have claimed thousands of lives.

He stated this while talking to Sheikh al-Azam, Jamia Al-Azhar Egypt, Dr Muhammad Tayeb in Cairo.

During the meeting, the Minister briefed him about the damages caused due to recent flood in Pakistan. He also apprised him of government’s effective measures for polio eradication and other diseases.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Tayeb offered condolence over the loss of precious lives in the flood and prayed to Almighty Allah for the speedy recovery of the injured.