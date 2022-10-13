Share:

A four-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati as fit.

The medical board has issued a report after examining Senator Azam Swati. In the report, it has been stated, “Azam Swati is fit, both physically and mentally. Swati is taking medicines for his heart condition. He [Swati] has also undergone ultrasound, X-rays and electrocardiogram (ECG), while during the checkup, Swati’s blood pressure and heart rate were normal.”

Azam Swati had angiography in 2016, and the local court in Islamabad had ordered a medical examination for him [Swati].

Court approves two-day physical remand of PTI’s Azam Swati

Earlier, the district and session court approved two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati.

Former Railways Minister Azam Swati was arrested by Cyber Crime Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in wee hours of Thursday and was produced before the court.

During the hearing, the FIA requested the court to grant a seven-day physical remand of Swati for investigation; however, counsel of the PTI leader opposed the request and claimed that his client was arrested on "political grounds".