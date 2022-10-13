Share:

RAWALPINDI (- The Food Department Rawalpindi and police have foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2240 bags of flour and 380 wheat sacks, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Police also arrested four drivers and impounded the trucks being used to smuggle flour and wheat, he added. Separate cases have also been registered against the drivers while further investigation was on. According to him, the officials of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truckload (1400 bags of flour) and arrested the driver Siyab. Police also caught another truck being driven by Sarfraz and recovered 600 flour bags.In yet another operation, police and food department officials foiled smuggling of 240 flour bags. The driver was held by the police on the spot, he said. The detained driver has been identified as Said Muhammad, he added. The teams of Food Department along with police foiled flour smuggling bids by arresting a truck driver namely Rehman Ullah. The police recovered 380 wheat bags from the possession of the truck driver against whom a case has also been registered. SP Potohar, in a statement, said that strict action is being taken against the smugglers of wheat and flour round the clock.