ISLAMABAD-The police have arrested 12 criminals including three members of a dacoit gang during a special crackdown in the capital, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Police also recovered drugs, weapons with ammunition and stolen motorcycles from their possession, he said.

According to him, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and looting innocent people. Following these directives, Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Razaq and recovered 1,130 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Atif Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Zar Pari and recovered 1,620 gram hashish from his possession. Noon police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saeed and recovered 1020 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Shahzad Town police arrested an accused namely Kashwar and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession. Koral police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Waqas for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

He said that Sihala police team arrested three wanted members of bike-lifter gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and mobile phone from their possession.

He said that a police team under the supervision of SHO Sihala utilised all available resources and apprehended three wanted members of a bike-lifter gang. The accused were identified as Asif, Khalid Khan and Ghafoor. Police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes, cash and mobile phone from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed multiple bike-lifting incidents from various areas of Islamabad. Cases have been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha appreciated the police team’s efforts and further directed all zonal SPs to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminals involved in criminal activities. He said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.