BAHAWALPUR - The police arrested eight alleged drug dealers by conducting raids in different areas and recovered more than 21kg of hashish from their possession.

A spokesperson for Bahawalpur po­lice said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of various police stations includ­ing PS Saddar, PS Abbasnagar, PS Anai­tian, PS Head Rajkan, and PS Musafir Khana conducted a raid at dens and ar­rested eight alleged drug pushers.

The police recovered more than 21 kilograms of hashish from their pos­session. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

14 SUSPECTS HELD, 398 LITRES LIQUOR RECOVERED

The police conducted raids in differ­ent areas of the district, arrested 14 suspects and recovered 398 litres li­quor from their possession.

A spokesperson for Bahawalpur po­lice said that following tip-off, police conducted raids at dens in different ar­eas of the district lying in jurisdiction of PS Ahmedpur East City, PS Ahmed­pur East Saddar, PS Chani Goth and PS Yazman and arrested 14 suspects. The police recovered 398 litres liquor from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

POLICE ARREST SIX MEN, RECOVERED WEAPONS

The police have taken six persons into custody and recovered six pistols from their possession during routine check­ing in the district.

A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that police patrol­ling teams recovered six pistols from six persons during routine checking in areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Chani Goth, PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid, PS Abbasnagar, PS Ahmedpur and PS Hasilpur. The police have lodged sepa­rate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

WHEAT FLOUR SHOP SEALED OVER VIOLATION OF RATES

Khairpur Tamewali Price Control Mag­istrate here on Wednesday visited main bazaar and sealed wheat flour shop for violating government fixed rates.

Official sources said, on the direc­tions of the Punjab government, As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur Tamewali, Rana Muhammad Shoaib, constituted a team headed by Price Control Magistrate, Muhammad Lia­quat Ghumman, to inspect markets and bazaar.The team found a shop­keeper identified as Waseem was vio­lating government fixed rates.

On the recommendation of the mag­istrate, the police have registered FIR against the shopkeeper.