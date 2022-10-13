BAHAWALPUR - The police arrested eight alleged drug dealers by conducting raids in different areas and recovered more than 21kg of hashish from their possession.
A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of various police stations including PS Saddar, PS Abbasnagar, PS Anaitian, PS Head Rajkan, and PS Musafir Khana conducted a raid at dens and arrested eight alleged drug pushers.
The police recovered more than 21 kilograms of hashish from their possession. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.
14 SUSPECTS HELD, 398 LITRES LIQUOR RECOVERED
The police conducted raids in different areas of the district, arrested 14 suspects and recovered 398 litres liquor from their possession.
A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said that following tip-off, police conducted raids at dens in different areas of the district lying in jurisdiction of PS Ahmedpur East City, PS Ahmedpur East Saddar, PS Chani Goth and PS Yazman and arrested 14 suspects. The police recovered 398 litres liquor from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.
POLICE ARREST SIX MEN, RECOVERED WEAPONS
The police have taken six persons into custody and recovered six pistols from their possession during routine checking in the district.
A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that police patrolling teams recovered six pistols from six persons during routine checking in areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Chani Goth, PS Baghdad-Ul-Jadid, PS Abbasnagar, PS Ahmedpur and PS Hasilpur. The police have lodged separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.
WHEAT FLOUR SHOP SEALED OVER VIOLATION OF RATES
Khairpur Tamewali Price Control Magistrate here on Wednesday visited main bazaar and sealed wheat flour shop for violating government fixed rates.
Official sources said, on the directions of the Punjab government, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khairpur Tamewali, Rana Muhammad Shoaib, constituted a team headed by Price Control Magistrate, Muhammad Liaquat Ghumman, to inspect markets and bazaar.The team found a shopkeeper identified as Waseem was violating government fixed rates.
On the recommendation of the magistrate, the police have registered FIR against the shopkeeper.