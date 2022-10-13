Share:

ISLAMABAD-Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a new strategy has been formed by Islamabad Police to make the traffic system in the city more effective and to improve the traffic flow in rush hours, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to details, the entry of heavy traffic causing massive traffic jams in Islamabad will not be allowed on the main highways of Islamabad IJP and Expressway from 7am to 10am and 4pm to 10pm.

At the same time, due to the construction work on IJP Road and Expressway, the entry and parking of heavy traffic has also been banned, legal action would be taken against every vehicle causing obstruction to the traffic.

The Special Enforcement Squad of Islamabad Police will also ensure safe travel for citizens on Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar Highway and other major highways and other places of the city to ensure the implementation of traffic rules. They will also provide all possible assistance to ensure safe travel for the citizens.