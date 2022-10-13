Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Energy Khu­rram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that the electricity consum­ers were given up to Rs 65 bil­lion relief in fuel price adjustment (FPA) during the last two months.

Responding to a calling atten­tion notice in the National Assem­bly, he said that the FPA amount­ing Rs 9.89 was charged on a unit during June as electricity was produced using expensive fuel, including Furnace Oil, High Speed Diesel and Coal. “The adjustment for June was Rs 9.88 per unit while it has been now reduced to 22 paisa per unit,” he said.

The electricity consumers, he said, using up to 300 units during the month of June had been provided relief and its overall impact was Rs 35 billion. Similarly, the tube wells were also exempted from FPA during June, he added. He said that as per instructions of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif, the government had fully passed the relief on to the consumers. “The electricity con­sumers would see the relief in the electricity bill in the next month as FPA has been reduced from Rs 9.89 to 22 paisa,” he maintained. Earlier, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan informed the house that the government has decided not to use imported fuel for electricity generation to reduce the production cost.

The minister, responding to a calling attention notice regarding electricity price hike, said the government would now focus on producing electricity through in­digenous resources such as solar, wind, hydel, nuclear and Thar coal. Opposition members including Maula­na Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Saira Bano and others raised the issue of inflated electricity bills through a calling at­tention notice. Khurram Dastgir said the Thar Coal Proj­ect will start generating 1320 megawatts by December this year. He said this project will start producing 2640 megawatts before next summer. He said the govern­ment would now focus on producing electricity through indigenous resources such as solar, wind, hydel, nuclear and Thar coal. To another question, Parliamentary Sec­retary on National Food Security and Research Ahmad Raza Maneka said the federal government has asked the provinces to cooperate to facilitate farmers.