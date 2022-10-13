Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yester­day directed the party organ­isations to check the new vot­ers list and give feedback.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari instruct­ed all provincial presidents to reg­ister new votes. He asked the top provincial PPP office-bearers to check the new electoral rolls and revised lists issued by the Elec­tion Commission. “New entries in new voter lists should be ensured. Check the Electoral Rolls. Party office-bearers should ensure corrections and new entries in voter lists,” he added. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan asked voters to check their reg­istration status, on final electoral rolls published recently by the commission, by sending SMS to its service 8300, so that any errors in the voters’ lists can be rectified. The ECP recently published the final electoral rolls after conduct­ing door to door verification cam­paign started late last year. After verification, the updated voter lists were published by the com­mission on Oct 7, 2022. However, the enlisting of new votes, correc­tion, alteration or deletion (of the votes) in the final electoral rolls would continue till the announce­ment of new general elections.