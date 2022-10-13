ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday directed the party organisations to check the new voters list and give feedback.
Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari instructed all provincial presidents to register new votes. He asked the top provincial PPP office-bearers to check the new electoral rolls and revised lists issued by the Election Commission. “New entries in new voter lists should be ensured. Check the Electoral Rolls. Party office-bearers should ensure corrections and new entries in voter lists,” he added. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan asked voters to check their registration status, on final electoral rolls published recently by the commission, by sending SMS to its service 8300, so that any errors in the voters’ lists can be rectified. The ECP recently published the final electoral rolls after conducting door to door verification campaign started late last year. After verification, the updated voter lists were published by the commission on Oct 7, 2022. However, the enlisting of new votes, correction, alteration or deletion (of the votes) in the final electoral rolls would continue till the announcement of new general elections.