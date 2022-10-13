Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated his stance that the diplomatic cipher should be thoroughly investigated, adding that his statement on the US cipher was widely misinterpreted in the media.

The president also shared that he always found PTI Chairman Imran Khan a truthful and honest man.

Imran Khan courted massive public support after he waged a campaign stating that a conspiracy was behind his ouster. In his speech on March 27, this year, days before his government was removed via a no-confidence motion, he waved a "threat letter", which was a diplomatic cipher.

"I support Imran Khan because he is an honest and trustworthy person. That is why, I think that cipher is true if it is Imran Khan's narrative," President Arif Alvi said, speaking to a private news channel on Wednesday.

"Imran Khan said the conspiracy took place, so I am convinced to a great extent that it happened," President Alvi said. "When Imran Khan wrote me a letter, I was convinced that the cipher should be probed as a conspiracy took place against the PTI government. That conviction of mine still holds," he added.

"Why would I send the cipher to the Supreme Court, if I believed that no conspiracy ever took place?" asked President Alvi, adding that he sent the entire arguments to the court and stated that it would be difficult to prove. He said he cited in the letter all the past conspiracies in Pakistan's history, including the one against Liaquat Ali Khan, that were hard to prove.

"People said that I stabbed Imran Khan in the back. Imran Khan is my friend and I still believe in him as my leader," he added. When asked if he was 100% sure that a plot unfolded against Imran Khan, President Alvi said he did not use the word "100%" while referring to the conspiracy.

The president explained that his statement regarding the US cipher was widely misquoted in the media, saying it was presented out of context. "I said Imran Khan was frustrated. I meant he [Imran] was angry and that's why he went into the masses," he said.

"The media should have asked me what I meant when I said those words," he said, adding he just gave his opinion about the cipher.

According to a statement issued earlier by the President House on Tuesday, the president had taken serious notice of the news items published in various sections of the press. The president said his statement regarding the ‘cipher’, taken out of his interview with a private news channel, was “grossly misquoted and wrongly highlighted.”

“In his interview, the president clearly said that he had suspicions about a conspiracy that could only be established after a thorough investigation was done,” the statement said.

The President House said it was “unfortunate” that the words of the president were distorted on a very grave matter with serious implications.