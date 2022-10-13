Share:

Highlights need to create linkages between private sectors of Hungary and Pakistan for joint ventures.

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has un­derlined the need to substan­tially increase the volume of bilateral trade between Paki­stan and Hungary from its ex­isting level of $50 million to $150 million to help realize the full potential of bilateral trade, business and investment.

The President said this while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Hungary Asif Hussain Memon who called on him in Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. The President highlighted the need to cre­ate linkages between the pri­vate sectors of Hungary and Pakistan for forging possible joint ventures in the fields of agriculture, vertical farming, robotics, information tech­nology, water management, floodwater management, crop insurance and develop­ment of high-yielding seeds.

The President expressed the hope that the economic experts of the two countries need to collectively find practical ways to implement planned initiatives in the next session of the Joint Com­mission on Economic Coop­eration (JCEC). The President advised the envoy to engage the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL), which had a sizable investment in Paki­stan, and encourage it to extend its operations to re­newable energy as well. The President also appreciated the support of the govern­ment of Hungary for GSP+ status to Pakistan and stated that there was a need to en­sure Hungary’s continuous support for renewal of GSP+ status to Pakistan. He ad­vised the envoy to highlight the true image of Pakistan and the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation to counter terrorism and ex­tremism in the country, at the same time he should also highlight the discrimination, intimidation and violence being perpetrated against minorities in India