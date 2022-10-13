Highlights need to create linkages between private sectors of Hungary and Pakistan for joint ventures.
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need to substantially increase the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Hungary from its existing level of $50 million to $150 million to help realize the full potential of bilateral trade, business and investment.
The President said this while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Hungary Asif Hussain Memon who called on him in Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. The President highlighted the need to create linkages between the private sectors of Hungary and Pakistan for forging possible joint ventures in the fields of agriculture, vertical farming, robotics, information technology, water management, floodwater management, crop insurance and development of high-yielding seeds.
The President expressed the hope that the economic experts of the two countries need to collectively find practical ways to implement planned initiatives in the next session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC). The President advised the envoy to engage the Hungarian Oil and Gas Company (MOL), which had a sizable investment in Pakistan, and encourage it to extend its operations to renewable energy as well. The President also appreciated the support of the government of Hungary for GSP+ status to Pakistan and stated that there was a need to ensure Hungary’s continuous support for renewal of GSP+ status to Pakistan. He advised the envoy to highlight the true image of Pakistan and the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation to counter terrorism and extremism in the country, at the same time he should also highlight the discrimination, intimidation and violence being perpetrated against minorities in India