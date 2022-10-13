Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon the nation to forge unity among their ranks in order to end the widening gap of polarization.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that we should focus on reality-based issues instead of wasting time on irrelevant debates.

Underling the need of holding dialogue, he said the process could take time and even countries could engage with each other through a process of dialogue.

He said after a 'free and fair election', any party could get a full public mandate which will help improve the economic indicators.

Replying to a question, the President said that under the constitution, the prime minister's advice is mandatory for the appointment of a new army chief.

The President underlined the need of creating conducive atmosphere for dialogue in order to avoid the holding of the long march.

To a query regarding, the lifetime disqualification of legislators, Dr. Arif Alvi said that the Supreme Court could take any decision on the issue, adding that the judiciary is working independently.

The President lauded the active role of the armed forces in the war on terror and in the recent floods.