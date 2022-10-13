Share:

On Tuesday, Punjab Home Minister Mohammad Hashim resigned citing personal reasons, with a pledge to continue serving as a worker of the PTI. The “personal” reasons are quite public knowledge though, considering how the minister was so publicly under pressure from PTI leaders and loyalists for “being soft” on the PML-N.

This resignation also points to a more significant problem plaguing our politics. While it is common for some level of friction to exist when an individual has to balance out partly loyalty with his oath of putting the country first, maintaining this equilibrium is getting increasingly harder as the case of Mr Hashim illustrates.

According to reports, there seems to be a list of grievances against the minister. Of late, he was questioned by party workers and leaders about how hundreds of containers got to Islamabad in anticipation of the long march and why he was unable to do anything about it. The opposition to the minister was quite publicly voiced on both traditional and social media, especially when he denied that Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, had been tortured by law enforcers. The final straw perhaps came when he stated that no state resources will be used to facilitate PTI’s potential long march.

While the PTI leadership maintains that the minister was supposed to serve the larger interests of the party, Mr Hashim should in fact be commended for sticking to his principles and truly understanding the weight of responsibility that comes with being a minister. Any party or leader that is willing to put the larger national interest at stake is part of the governance crisis we are facing at this point in time. What Mr Hashim has done is set a precedent for those caught in this dilemma between loyalty to the party or the country, and the country would be better served if others also follow the same line of thinking.