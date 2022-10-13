Share:

ISLAMABAD - After a long hia­tus, pro-Pakistan statements have started coming from Washington amid warming ties between the two uneasy allies - United States and Pakistan.

For the last few years, mostly critical statements were seen em­anating from Washington as the Pak-US confidence level touched new lows. Pakistan’s closeness to China was always un­acceptable to the US but when Pakistan drew closer to Russia during the previous government, Washing­ton started drifting away further. Former Prime Min­ister Imran Khan claimed some attachment with for­mer US President Donald Trump but it was short lived. President Joe Biden remained tough until Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took over this year.

The two held several meetings with the US leaders which softened Washington. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa then played his positive role through a successful visit to the US. As a result of the success­ful efforts, the US resumed appreciating the “longstand­ing cooperation” with Pakistan. Yesterday, State Depart­ment spokesperson Ned Price said the governments of both countries share common interests in many areas. He said Pakistan has a civilian government that is “dem­ocratically elected” and is “the main interlocutor in bilat­eral ties.” The US State Department spokesperson men­tioned that the US and Pakistan continue to cooperate in various fields, including security and the economy.

Price said that Deputy Secretary Sherman did have the opportunity to meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Washington last week. “We have a num­ber of shared interests with our Pakistani partners,” he said. He added: “We meet with and speak with them reg­ularly on a range of issues. But as is standard practice, we don’t delve into the details of those engagements always.”