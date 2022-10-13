ISLAMABAD - After a long hiatus, pro-Pakistan statements have started coming from Washington amid warming ties between the two uneasy allies - United States and Pakistan.
For the last few years, mostly critical statements were seen emanating from Washington as the Pak-US confidence level touched new lows. Pakistan’s closeness to China was always unacceptable to the US but when Pakistan drew closer to Russia during the previous government, Washington started drifting away further. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed some attachment with former US President Donald Trump but it was short lived. President Joe Biden remained tough until Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took over this year.
The two held several meetings with the US leaders which softened Washington. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa then played his positive role through a successful visit to the US. As a result of the successful efforts, the US resumed appreciating the “longstanding cooperation” with Pakistan. Yesterday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the governments of both countries share common interests in many areas. He said Pakistan has a civilian government that is “democratically elected” and is “the main interlocutor in bilateral ties.” The US State Department spokesperson mentioned that the US and Pakistan continue to cooperate in various fields, including security and the economy.
Price said that Deputy Secretary Sherman did have the opportunity to meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Washington last week. “We have a number of shared interests with our Pakistani partners,” he said. He added: “We meet with and speak with them regularly on a range of issues. But as is standard practice, we don’t delve into the details of those engagements always.”