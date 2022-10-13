Share:

KARACHI-Three men were shot dead in different parts of the city on Wednesday, police said. Ittehad Town SHO Ghulam Rasool Arbab said that Aleemul Haq, 42, was going someplace on a motorcycle when his pillion shot him and fled. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi to fulfil medico-legal formalities. The SHO said that he was a property dealer and had some monetary dispute with his friend. He said that the killer had been identified and concerted efforts were under way to arrest him.

In another incident, a young man was gunned down in Orangi Town. The Manghopir police said that Sabir Shah, 24, was killed by two young men over some personal enmity. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A 45-year-old man was shot dead in Gulshan-i-Maymar on Tuesday evening. He originally hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Area SHO Bashir Ahmed Wadho said that Ahmed Gul was sitting outside his home in Marri Goth near Water Board Colony when armed men opened fire on him and fled. He said it appeared that the killing was motivated by some personal enmity.