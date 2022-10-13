Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has claimed that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is foul playing with the national game. The PSB is pursuing the policy of destroying sports and bringing sports into disrepute by unconstitutional interference in the affairs of sports federations. The PHF is an autonomous organization affiliated with International Hockey Federation (FIH) and International Olympic Association (IOC) through Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) as per PHF constitution. The PHF elections for 2022-2026 have been recognized by FIH and POA, who have issued affiliation letters in this regard. Several unconstitutional letters have been issued by the PSB to the PHF one after the other, which have no legal status and the PHF has informed the PSB in writing about this. Khokhar said that the national hockey training camp is in progress at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi, for the preparation of 29th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup but it has been learnt that the PSB will not issue NOC to anybody or person until the decision of the committee. The PSB should refrain from unconstitutional interference and should not become a tool of anti-sports elements.