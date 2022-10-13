Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati has been arrested in prohibited funding case.

According to sources privy with the development, Azam Khan Swati was arrested from his residence in the federal capital at around 3am.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till October 18 in the prohibited funding case against surety bonds of Rs5,000.

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Banking Circle on Tuesday lodged a case against 11 people including the former prime minister in the prohibited funding case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused nominated in the FIR has violated the Foreign Exchange Act. Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Amir Kiyani, Tariq Sheikh, and Tariq Shafi have been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR stated that the accused are beneficiaries of the private bank account, while the PTI had an account at the local bank and the private bank manager has also been nominated in the case.

According to the text of the FIR, a bank account was created in the name of Naya Pakistan, the bank manager allowed to operate the illegal bank account and the $2.1 million were deposited by the Abraaj Group of Companies in the bank account.