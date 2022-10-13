Share:

When PDM took over, it was the efforts of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to restore the much-needed IMF Package, which had suffered setbacks when the former government went back on its written sovereign pledges. The fallback of the hard decisions has had its political cost for PML-N, PPP and their coalition partners. Replacing Miftah unceremoniously, is in bad taste and appointing instead a close family member of Nawaz Sharif, betrays democratic credentials. Lessons should have been learned. Pakistan is not a political monarchy, dominated by few families. Miftah Ismail is more qualified and experienced than Ishaq Dar. He is a professional economist holding a Master’s degree followed by PHD in Public Finance and Political Economy from the prestigious Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He has also worked as an economist at IMF based in their Washington head office. He has a clean track record, unlike Ishaq Dar, who carries some baggage. Dar qualified from Hailey College of Commerce and later was an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales where he achieved his certification in chartered accountancy and later from the Institute of CA Pakistan. He has a lot of experience in accountancy but not much in economics. Pakistan today faces an uphill task. It requires an economist of repute to steer Pakistan out of this economic quagmire, that it is suffering from years of poor governance and conflicts of interest of those at the helm. Former PM Nawaz Sharif must realize that a lot has changed since he last held office. He definitely has a following in Punjab, but his party has inherited a lot of bad publicity from the fallback of inflation and escalation in basic food items, which was not entirely of their making.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.