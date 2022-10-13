Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday suggested that local body elections in Karachi should be conducted in two phases and termed it as a workable solution within the available resources. He, in a press conference at Sindh Assembly building, said that after announcement of the Election Commission regarding conduct of the bye-polls and LG elections reservations expressed and ambiguities had been clear.

“We have suggested conduct of local body elections in Karachi in two phases that was feasible within the available resources, now it would be decided by ECP,” he said.

People in bye-polls of 9 NA seats on October 16 should elect a representative who can go to the assembly and represent them, he suggested and argued that Imran was already a member, though out, of the National Assembly; even if he wins he will not go to the National Assembly and take oath and represent the people of the constituency in the lower house.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is also contesting bye-polls on two NA constituencies in Karachi.

Saeed Ghani said that Imran Niazi every public office holder takes oath of loyalty to country but what Imran Khan did on Cipher, was nothing but anti-nationalism.

He noted that dissolution of the assembly in violation of the constitution and PTI government’s derailment from its own agreement with the IMF, which Sheikh Rasheed called landmines, has not dented People’s Party or PDM but also affected every Pakistani.

He alleged that those who raised slogans against corruption made unprecedented records of corruption.

Never in the history of Pakistan have there been so many transfers postings as in Punjab during PTI tenure, he added.

On a question, Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan even today was a blue eyed boy as he used to issue threats and make fun of constitution, law and all state institutions but no action was being taken against him.