A Supreme Court divisional bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard NAB's appeal against PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and ordered issuance of an advertisement in a newspaper regarding summons for the former Punjab chief minister.

Deputy Prosecutor NAB said that the parties could not comply with the notices.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that SC had earlier ordered LHC Registrar for compliance of summons and the LHC Registrar issued directive that court be informed 10 days before arresting Hamza Shehbaz.

The observations of the Lahore High Court were challenged by the NAB.

Earlier, a special court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The brief verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day, was announced by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan.

During Tuesday's hearing, the FIA had told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami (unnamed) accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The apex court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.