HYDERABAD - Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) on Wednesday held a rally and a seminar to mark World Arthritis Day. LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ikramuddin Ujan led the rally organized by Arthritis Foundation Pakistan and Orthopedic Department (Trauma Center) to raise awareness against the disease. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ikramuddin said there were several causes of increasing knee pain, including knee sprains, increased uric acid levels and age-related infections.
Staff Reporter
October 13, 2022
