HYDERABAD - Lia­quat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) on Wednesday held a rally and a seminar to mark World Arthritis Day. LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ikramuddin Ujan led the rally organized by Arthritis Foundation Pakistan and Orthope­dic Department (Trauma Center) to raise awareness against the dis­ease. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ikramuddin said there were sev­eral causes of increasing knee pain, including knee sprains, increased uric acid levels and age-related in­fections.