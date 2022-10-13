Share:

ISLAMABAD - Six passengers including two children died and two others got injured when a jeep fell into a deep ravine near Jagran in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a few kilometers from capital Muzaffarabad, on Wednesday morning. According to District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a jeep was carrying eight passengers from Jagran to Kondal Shahi, a small town, when driver lost control the vehicle and it plunged into deep ravine. In-charge DDMA said the deceased were identified as Sohail Ahmad 34, Shair Dil 60, Umar Gull 50, Gull Hassan BB 23, Sultan Umar 2-year and Sikandar Umar, 2 and a half year old while Aziza BiBi and Siraj Din got injured. The bodies were evacuated and handed over to families while injured were shifted to the hospital.