QUETTA - Livestock and Dairy Development Department Director General (DG) Dr Ghulam Ra­sool Taj on Wednesday said that prac­tical measures were being taken to provide fodders to farmers in order to ensure surviving of animals in flood af­fected areas of Balochistan. He shared these views while talking to media, say­ing that livestock has been affected in 33 districts of Balochistan from flood and monsoon rain.

He said that on special directives of Chief Minister (CM) Balcohistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Secretary of Livestock Department, the Livestock staff was busy in the areas to provide feed to farmers for survive of cattle.

Dr Ghulam Rasool said that millions of cattle had been died from flood and rain which was causing also shortage of meat and milk in the area, saying the Livestock was working with local ad­ministration for protection of the live­stock. He added that fodders have been sent to respective district for animals in views of shortage of feeds, saying that special instructions were also issued to concerned officials to take all possible measures to ensure survival of cattle for interest of livestock.

In addition, the Livestock Depart­ment had set up vaccination camps in respective districts to vaccinate cattle to protect animals from diseases in­cluding Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

He said that the flood was destroyed crops and houses as well cattle pens and fodder deposits of farming com­munities in the flood hit areas of the province, saying that the second most affected source of livelihood was live­stock with damage assessed at 81 percent.

The DG said that all available resourc­es were being utilised to help farmers in order to save livestock so that farmers would start their lives anew.