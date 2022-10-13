Share:

LAHORE-Muhammad Tauseef Ul Haq, Business Sustainability & CPD Head, Syngenta Pakistan, shared his deep insights about the agriculture sector during a recent interview with The Nation.

Q: What is the role and contribution of Syngenta Pakistan in the country’s agriculture sector?

A: Syngenta Pakistan is a leading agriculture innovation and technology company, providing crop protection, biologicals, seeds and crop-enhancement products. Through a wide-ranging network of over 850 exclusive and farmer-focused franchises called Naya Savera, we are the most reliable and trusted provider of agricultural inputs, technical field-advisory services and digital technologies for millions of Pakistani farmers with whom we have been nurturing our strong relationship for the past 65 years.

With a focus on sustainable agriculture and food security, we are assisting our farmers in their preparedness against climate change & soil degradation while supporting them in increasing their yields and biodiversity. Furthermore, we lay great emphasis on our products’ stewardship which has translated into the training of over 450,000 farmers annually in Pakistan on safe and responsible usage of agricultural inputs.

Q: What challenges have the recent floods caused for the agri-sector in Pakistan?

A: The recent unprecedented super floods in Pakistan have impacted tens of millions of our fellow citizens and have resulted in significant losses of lives, infrastructure, crops & livestock. Thus far, the loss of over 3 million hectares of crops has been reported. This is a serious food security challenge for our country as there are almost 2 million people who are at a high level of being food insecure if immediate actions are not taken.

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy with almost 22% contribution to its GDP and direct employment to over 37% of our workforce. The sector’s importance is even more pronounced now given the issue of food security in the country post-floods. Our farmers are facing serious challenges due to multiple issues. First and foremost, the main challenge for our farmers is how to prepare their lands for the upcoming crop season. It can only be done after draining the floodwater and then analyzing the soil health to assess the damage which the floodwater may have caused to their land’s fertility. Another important challenge is the capital that the farmers will need to purchase inputs such as seeds, fertilizers and crop protection products for the next crops. Since the floodwater has caused significant damage to their crops, smallholders may not have enough resources to purchase these inputs. Moreover, as the input prices are increasing, the cost of production for farmers is also going up. This coupled with lower average yields due to rudimentary agronomic practices poses an existential threat to our farmers.

Lastly, the damage caused by the floods to the agriculture sector is not limited to this sector alone and will have a far-reaching impact on the overall economic conditions of the country by decreasing the exports e.g. from the textile sector where cotton is the main input which has been severely damaged.

Q: What has Syngenta’s response been after floods?

A: We stand with our fellow citizens and consider it our duty to extend a helping hand towards the people of Pakistan being affected by the floods. In this context, we immediately launched a flood relief campaign in collaboration with a local NGO for the provision of food items to the flood-affectees. This campaign is an effort by Syngenta Pakistan, its employees, and associated partners to step forward and help millions of people, that have been affected by the recent floods across Pakistan and are in dire need of our support. Not only this but all donations made by Syngenta employees under this campaign will be equally matched by Syngenta.

Secondly, our field teams are working diligently on ground and are advising our farmers on how best to revive their lands and prepare the affected farms for the next cropping season. We are also creatively thinking about ways through which we can further support our farmers and provide relief package for their upcoming crops like wheat and vegetables.

Even prior to the floods as well, Syngenta Pakistan was actively working to address the key pain points of our local farmers. For instance, to cope with the issue of timely access to finance for farmers, we have collaborated with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for resourceful initiatives to enrich Pakistan’s robust agriculture sector & create a broad-based impact. Similarly, we have partnered with Salaam Takaful to provide weather-based crop insurance to our farmers. These partnerships are in sync with Syngenta’s farmer-centric vision: “One Team, One Dream: Farmers’ Future!” to build capacity and raise the quality of life of our farmers.

Q: How do you see the agriculture sector evolving in Pakistan post-floods?

A: Technological innovations are essential for ensuring long-term sustainability and growth of the agriculture sector in Pakistan. Hence, Syngenta will continue to introduce innovative solutions, products and facilities, based on revolutionary technologies that enhance the country’s food security, agriculture’s climate resilience and farmers’ socioeconomic status.

Syngenta’s primary goal is to facilitate agricultural practices through technology to resolve complex challenges faced by our growers today. This can only be delivered by collaborations between different stakeholders to enable the farmers to have easy access to inputs, have the right technology and practices for growing and access to the market.

— Tauseef ul Haq is an agriculture industry veteran with a rich experience of over 25 years in leading crop protection companies in the country.