The University of Karachi is a public sector university, students mostly from middle-class backgrounds take admission here to get higher education. Teachers and the administration are extremely supportive, scholarships are offered as well as loans. Before COVID, many students worked part-time jobs and paid their tuition fees and things were going fine. But after COVID, many people lost their jobs, businesses closed and many families are still suffering the consequences, the higher education commission only gets a fraction of the budget. Many students of the University of Karachi have dropped out because they couldn’t afford the fee and expenses. There is an extreme need to increase the budget share of higher education so that deserving students can be helped by the university. It is my humble request to the Finance Ministry of Pakistan to increase the budget of HEC and offer more scholarships to deserving students, so they can continue their education and become valuable citizens of Pakistan and help solve the problem of this country through innovation.

FARHAT BAKHT,

Karachi.