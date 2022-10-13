Share:

LAHORE-One of the most successful junior tennis pair of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Abubakar Talha, who have won a good number of national doubles title together, will face each other in the Mid Court-Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14&Under Leg-2 final to be played PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad today (Thursday).

In the boys singles semifinals played on Wednesday, Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase V) played well against Ali Zain and outpaced him by 7-6(5), 6-1. Zohaib utilized well his experience that he gained recently from his training and playing against the best in the business in Spain, and showed the glimpses of his training during the crucial match. Although he faced tough resistance from spirited Ali in the first set, he held his nerves and won it 7-6(5) and then he fully dominated the second set, taking it comfortably by 6-1, thus qualifying for the ATF Ranking Tennis final, where he will face his doubles partner Wapda’s Abubabar Talha, who outwitted Samer Zaman 6-0, 6-3.

In the boys singles 5-8 position matches, M Amir Mazari got walk over against Omar Jawad Malik while M Haziq Aasim thumped Taimur Ansari 6-2, 6-1. In the boys singles 9-12 position match, Hammad Kashif beat Eesa Fahd 6-2, 7-5.

In the boys doubles semifinals, the strong pair of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Abubakar Talha (both of SA Gardens) overwhelmed the duo of Ali Zain and M Hamza Aasim 6-0, 6-2. The pair of M Amir Mazari, who claimed two runners-up trophies in the Leg-1 event, and Samer Zaman got walk over against Ismail Aftab and Omar Jawad Malik and they will now face Zohaib/Abubakar in the final.