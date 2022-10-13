Share:

MULTAN - The Agriculture Depart­ment issued on Wednesday a schedule of training for new or renewal of pesticides sale licences. According to As­sistant Director Agriculture Khawaja Abdul Hayi, the in­tending persons can submit applications by October 27, 2pm. For new licences, the training would be held from November 1 to November 15. However, training for the renewal of licences would be held for three days, from No­vember 19 to 21, he added.

PB GOVT SEEKS APPLICATION FOR PROVI­SION OF FINANCIAL ASSIS­TANCE ON WHEAT DEMONSTRATION PLOTS

Punjab Agriculture Depart­ment sought applications for provision of financial assis­tance of Rs11,000 against per acre demonstration wheat plot with an aim to enhance wheat production in the province. The farmers having agricul­ture land up to 12.5 acres in fertile areas and 25 acres in arid areas would be eligible to apply for the financial assis­tance. The intending farmers can contact Assistant Director Agriculture Office or download forms. The applications will be received by October 20, said official sources. The farmers will be bound to follow recom­mendations of experts