MULTAN - The Agriculture Department issued on Wednesday a schedule of training for new or renewal of pesticides sale licences. According to Assistant Director Agriculture Khawaja Abdul Hayi, the intending persons can submit applications by October 27, 2pm. For new licences, the training would be held from November 1 to November 15. However, training for the renewal of licences would be held for three days, from November 19 to 21, he added.
PB GOVT SEEKS APPLICATION FOR PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE ON WHEAT DEMONSTRATION PLOTS
Punjab Agriculture Department sought applications for provision of financial assistance of Rs11,000 against per acre demonstration wheat plot with an aim to enhance wheat production in the province. The farmers having agriculture land up to 12.5 acres in fertile areas and 25 acres in arid areas would be eligible to apply for the financial assistance. The intending farmers can contact Assistant Director Agriculture Office or download forms. The applications will be received by October 20, said official sources. The farmers will be bound to follow recommendations of experts