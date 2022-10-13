Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Police have booked two retailers of Benazir In­come Support Programme (BISP) for illegally deduct­ing cash from the amount of beneficiary women on Wednesday.

Taking action on the complaints of different beneficiary women, the As­sistant Director BISP Syed Ghazanfar Abbas raided different retailers shops situated at Majeed PCO To­unsa Mor Kot Addu.

The officer found the retailer deducting Rs200 from the amount of each beneficiary. The officer got registered an FIR against the retailer.

In another raid, AD Syed Ghazanfar Abbas raided Gurmani city and found the retailer Mushtaq deducting Rs 200 from the amount of each beneficiary. Separate cases have been registered against the retailers with concerned police stationsa.