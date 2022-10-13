Share:

KARACHI-The Indian security forces arrested two Pakistani fishermen while they were fishing in the open sea, reported on Wednesday. The fishermen had been identified as Yasin Sheikh and Muhammad Sheikh, according to the official sources.

Both the fishermen had been arrested while fishing in the open sea. They were from Zero Point of the coastline. It is to be noted here that 16 fishermen from Zero Point are imprisoned in India. 58 fishermen of Sajawal district and 40 fishermen of Karachi are also imprisoned in Indian jails. “The government should take effective steps for the release of the arrested fishermen,” it has been demanded.