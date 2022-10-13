Share:

RAWALPINDI - The UN Under Secretary General Department of Peacekeeping Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. “During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Army Chief appreciated the role of the office of Under Secretary in promoting UN core values and their response during crises. The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism. He expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.