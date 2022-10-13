Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial Thursday remarked, “We want to empower the election commission and make it independent and do not want anyone to continue complaining about its decision,”.

He had made these remarks while listening to the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda against his lifelong disqualification.

“The election commission is specialised in electoral matters. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has upheld the verdict of lifelong disqualification, and it is the high court that had sent the case to the election commission for ascertaining the facts,” he stated.

“Will the election commission become a court by this? The IHC has not given a decision on the jurisdiction of the election commission,” lawyer for Faisal Vawda contended.

“The election commission also did not ascertain the facts correctly. No chance had been given for cross-examining the US Embassy officials,” he added.

At this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that Faisal Vawda had applied to leave the citizenship after submitting the documents.

“No objection had been raised against Faisal Vawda as senator. The election commission is not a court that can give a declaration of lifelong disqualification,” lawyer for Faisal Vawda argued before the court.

The Supreme Court then adjourned further hearing of the case till October 19, 2022.