QUETTA - Sports and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Wednesday said that the “Youth Festival” would be organised in Zhob division from October 25-26. Talking to media, he said that besides other events, a one-day seminar titled “Save Pine-Nuts do not hurt the Ecosystem” would also be arranged for college stu­dents under the festival. Jamali further said that youth from all districts of the division would be invited to take part in the seminar to be held under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Dept in compliance with the directives of Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. “This is going to be first youth seminar of its kind which would give tremendous exposure and life time experience to the youth of Zhob divi­sion,” he maintained. He said that Qi­rat, debate, essay writing competition as well as wall painting, and art and science exhibition would also be part of the festival.