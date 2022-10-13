Share:

LAHORE-Zainab Salman recently exhibited her new collection, Solidité, at Dubai’s Boulevard ONE with a grand welcome, which took over Dubai by storm with its fashion brilliance. The concept for the collection is an extension stemming from her previous collection, Ba’ztaab, which focused on the importance of self-love, while, Solidité focuses on and symbolises courage. The campaign was shot at the exquisite Chedi Muscat in Oman and was captured by the ace photographer, Fahad Siddiqui. While others may only think about breaking barriers with fashion, Zainab Salman has successful managed to spread her wings across borders. With multiple international influencers marking their attendance at Zainab Salman’s stall at Boulevard ONE along with our very own starlet, Momal Sheikh, displaying her support as the Brand Ambassador in Dubai, we have seen how loved and celebrated Zainab Salman is, as a brand around the globe. Speaking about the collection, Zainab Salman expressed that her collections are a reflection of herself and her life experiences. Which is why, the concept for both, Solidité and Ba’ztaab, symbolise self-acceptance and courage, which ultimately form the sense of self-love. The foundational blocks of the collection, Solidité, emphasise the vitality of Power of Self and the change it brings in a woman’s life when she sees her reflection in the mirror. Solidité by Zainab Salman is a display of luxurious prints and solid silks. The pieces from the collection are versatile and trendy with embellished bodices and belts. The collection includes sarees, gorgeous frills and ruffles and an embodiment of modern feminine cuts. Spreading her wings since 2011, Zainab Salman has established herself as one of the leading designers, targeting Asian, Middle Eastern and European market. Embracing the beauty of women recognised for her beautiful atheistic and attention to extravagant silhouettes has parted her from others in the industry.