20th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan exhibition inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI-20th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan, country’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for plastic, printing and packaging industry organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd, opened its doors on Thursday at Karachi Expo Centre. The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Kamran Khan Tessori–Governor Sindh, Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO Fakt Exhibitions in the presence of other renowned industry names.

Governor Sindh stated: “Fakt Exhibitions has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition, which will provide a rewarding opportunity for plastic, printing and packaging industry to demonstrate state-of-the-art machinery and technology.” He further added that exhibitions like 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition have played a pivotal role in strengthening the industries, providing business, employment opportunities and uplifting the economy of Pakistan. The mega exhibition received an overwhelming response and more than 250 exhibiting companies from 15 countries including Austria, China, Germany, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Switzerland, UAE etc. The exhibitors displayed a wide and exquisite range of innovative machinery, technology and solutions for plastic, printing and packaging industry.