Friday, October 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

20th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan exhibition inaugurated in Karachi

20th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan exhibition inaugurated in Karachi
PR
October 13, 2023
Business

KARACHI-20th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan, country’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for plastic, printing and packaging industry organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd, opened its doors on Thursday at Karachi Expo Centre. The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Kamran Khan Tessori–Governor Sindh, Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO Fakt Exhibitions in the presence of other renowned industry names.
Governor Sindh stated: “Fakt Exhibitions has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition, which will provide a rewarding opportunity for plastic, printing and packaging industry to demonstrate state-of-the-art machinery and technology.” He further added that exhibitions like 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition have played a pivotal role in strengthening the industries, providing business, employment opportunities and uplifting the economy of Pakistan. The mega exhibition received an overwhelming response and more than 250 exhibiting companies from 15 countries including Austria, China, Germany, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Switzerland, UAE etc. The exhibitors displayed a wide and exquisite range of innovative machinery, technology and solutions for plastic, printing and packaging industry.

Miscarriage of Justice

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1697087437.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023