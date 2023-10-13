AJK President urges OIC to seek early settlement of Kashmir, Palestine issues

MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while hailing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its consistent support of Kashmiris’ cause, has said that it was high time that the OIC should redouble its efforts to seek an early settlement of the long-running Kashmir and Palestine issues. He expressed these views while talking to the OIC’s Special envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef Aldoubeay, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday. Ambassador Hasan Ali Hassan, Director of Legal Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Bilal Akram Shah, Rida Zahra, Biruddin Gamaruddin and Waqas Latif Mughal were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the president said that the Muslim body (OIC) has always supported the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. Expressing his grave concern over Israel’s naked aggression on Gaza and other parts of the territory, he said that Israel has broken all records of barbarism and brutality. He said that reckless bombing of the civilian population in Gaza by Israel had led to the killing of innocent Palestinians, including men, women and children. He said that widespread death and destruction in Gaza was a challenge to the world’s conscience.