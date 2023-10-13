Armed dacoits loot cell phones, official guns from cops of Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD- A gang of unknown dacoits have deprived the two cops of Eagle Squad of Islamabad police of mobile phones and official rifles, informed sources on Thursday. The dacoits, however, threw official rifles of policemen at some distance of crime scene and managed to flee, they said. A case has been registered against the dacoits while further investigation was on, sources said. According to sources, two cops of Eagle Squad of Islamabad police were sitting at a hotel in Dhoke Paracha at Tarnol and were busy on their mobile phones when a gang of dacoits made them hostage on gunpoint. The dacoits snatched their mobile phones and official rifles and fled from the scene. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sangjani. After going at some distance, the dacoits threw away the official rifles of cops and escaped with the rest of the stolen stuff, sources said. They said that though police have registered a case against the armed dacoits yet the investigators still failed to trace the culprits. A police spokesman told media that IG Islamabad has taken notice of the incident and ordered the SP to trace out the fleeing robbers. Meanwhile, a citizen has approached PS Humak for registration of a case against AAA Associates Chairman Sheikh Fawad and Managing Director (MD) Lt Col (R) Shehzad Kiani for committing a monetary fraud, according to sources.

They said that the applicant lodged complaint with PS Humak stating that he had paid Rs 6m to Sheikh Fawad and Shehzad Kiani for business. He said later on the duo refused to return the amount and profit and issued bank cheque in favour of him. He said the bank had disowned the cheque due to insufficient balance. He said the duo committed monetary fraud with him and appealed police to register case against them. Police accepted the application and began investigation.

On the other hand, a large number of victims of PC OCTA (a project by AAA Associates) allegedly thrashed Sheikh Fawad in head office of a private housing society where he reportedly went for transfer of property. However, one of the directors of AAA Associates rebuffed the information saying no such incident took place.