Friday, October 13, 2023
Bilawal expresses concerns over abduction of Sindh policemen

October 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed serious concerns over the abduction of five police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) by armed robbers in Kot Shahu, District Shikarpur. In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that the abduction of policemen was a serious matter as the country and the society cannot afford heinous crime like the kidnapping of policemen. “The issue needed to be looked minutely at the administrative and government levels and the weaknesses must be overcome immediately,” he added.

