Blinken visits Israel to stress US support for war on Hamas

JERUSALEM-Israel and Hamas traded more heavy fire Thursday in the Gaza war that has killed thousands as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited to stress strong solidarity but also urge restraint to protect Palestinian civilians.

Israel’s army has hammered Hamas with thousands of strikes ahead of what is widely expected to be a ground invasion of the crowded territory, after Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages.

More than 1,200 Palestinians have died in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings in the six days since Hamas launched their unprecedented attack, the bloodiest in Israeli history.

“Every Hamas member is a dead man,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the traumatised nation after forming a wartime government Wednesday, likening Hamas to the Islamic State group and vowing to “crush them and destroy them”. US President Joe Biden -- who has strongly backed Israel and started sending military aid -- also cautioned on Wednesday that Israel must, despite “all the anger and frustration ... operate by the rules of war”. Fears have grown for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents now enduring the fifth war in 15 years in the long-blockaded territory, which has also seen seen Israel cut off water, food and power supplies. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced concern about the “supercharged cycle of violence and horror”. He urged the release of all hostages and the lifting of the siege and stressed that “civilians must be protected at all times”. There have been calls for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow Palestinians to escape ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion that would spell brutal urban combat and house to house fighting. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed Thursday the total siege of Gaza would continue until the hostages are freed. “Humanitarian aid to Gaza?” he wrote in a statement. “No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.” Israel has called up 300,000 reservists and rushed forces, tanks and heavy armour to the southern desert areas around Gaza from where Hamas launched their unprecedented attack on October 7. Israeli soldiers have since then cleared the southern towns and kibbutz communities and killed 1,500 of the militants, while making ever more shocking discoveries of large numbers of dead civilians, including children.