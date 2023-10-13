Friday, October 13, 2023
BRT operator fears suspension of bus service from Oct 19

Web Desk
3:11 PM | October 13, 2023
The private operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus service in the provincial capital had urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to release Rs 560 million outstanding dues fearing suspension of service from October 19 in case of non-payment.

In a letter written to the transport department and Trans Peshawar, the operator of the BRT bus service said that the company was already facing losses and it was hard to meet the expenses including payment of salaries to the staff and others.

When contacted Trans Peshawar, the spokesperson Sadaf Kamil confirmed the issue and said that Trans Peshawar was in contact with the Finance Department for early payment of the dues to the operator of the BRT bus service.

She hoped that the issue would be resolved soon

