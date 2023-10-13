Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Peshawar.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan received him upon arrival.

Later, he was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting on law and order situation. He will meet with a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the Governor and the Caretaker Chief Minister.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will offer fateha at the grave of the Shaheed Commandant Frontier Constabulary Safwat Ghayur.