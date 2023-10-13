Friday, October 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar

Caretaker PM arrives in Peshawar
3:02 PM | October 13, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Peshawar.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan received him upon arrival.

Later, he was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House. 

During his visit, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting on law and order situation. He will meet with a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the Governor and the Caretaker Chief Minister.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will offer fateha at the grave of the Shaheed Commandant Frontier Constabulary Safwat Ghayur.

Tags:

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1697175773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023