CBD Punjab hits major milestone for Ghora Chowk Flyover Project

LAHORE-Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is committed to transforming the urban landscape of Lahore. In a recent development, CBD Punjab proudly announced the completion of 100% retaining piles and pile caps for the Ghora Chowk Flyover Project. CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, visited the Ghora Chowk Flyover Project site to oversee the progress and chaired a comprehensive project review meeting. The meeting was attended by the Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Mohammed Omer, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal, and Director of Construction CBD Punjab, Asif Babar, technical team of CBD Punjab and official contractor of the project. CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin emphasized the importance of completing the project on time, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, further highlighting the project’s transformative potential for Lahore’s cityscape.